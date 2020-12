Former Ravens' Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro Passed Away Wednesday At Age 28 Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Former Ravens' Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro Passed Away Wednesday At Age 28 Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died Wednesday at a hospital in Virginia at the age of 28. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend