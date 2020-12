Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:34s - Published 5 minutes ago

The Fascinating History of Chess and How ‘the Queen’s Gambit’ Sparked the Once Banned Game

The game of chess has been around for over thousands of years, but it would be the fictional story of a certain redhead Kentucky orphan that would bring the game back to life.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.