Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic

Ackie, most known for her role as Jannah in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' .

Will reportedly portray the late Houston in 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'.

The film's director, Stella Meghie, spoke to 'The Hollywood Reporter' about the casting.

We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston, Stella Meghie, director, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process.

I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life, Stella Meghie, director, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Co-producer Clive Davis also praised Ackie's abilities.

Naomi Ackie's screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine ... I can't imagine a better choice for this iconic role, Clive Davis, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is slated for a Thanksgiving 2022 release