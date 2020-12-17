Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic

Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic

Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic .

Ackie, most known for her role as Jannah in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' .

Will reportedly portray the late Houston in 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'.

The film's director, Stella Meghie, spoke to 'The Hollywood Reporter' about the casting.

We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston, Stella Meghie, director, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process.

I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life, Stella Meghie, director, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Co-producer Clive Davis also praised Ackie's abilities.

Naomi Ackie's screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine ... I can't imagine a better choice for this iconic role, Clive Davis, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is slated for a Thanksgiving 2022 release


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Star Wars' actress Naomi Ackie to play Whitney Houston in upcoming biopic titled 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" follows the life of Houston, popular for hit songs like "I will always...
DNA - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsExtraThe WrapLainey GossipContactMusicHinduFOXNews.com


Meet the Rising Star Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in Her Official Biopic

Naomi Ackie must've found a "Higher Love," because she's just been chosen to play Whitney Houston in...
E! Online - Published

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role

Naomi Ackie is in final negotiations to portray Whitney Houston in Sony’s upcoming musical biopic...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbiz



Related videos from verified sources

New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady [Video]

New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady

"I Want To Dance With Somebody", the new Whitney Houston biopic has found it's leading lady. According to CNN, British actress Naomi Ackie has been chosen to play the late singer. Ackie is best known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Daily Download: Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston In Biopic [Video]

Daily Download: Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston In Biopic

The Whitney Houston biopic titled "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" has found its lead, casting Naomi Ackie as the music superstar. Plus, more of our daily download, including Taylor Swift's candid..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:28Published
Naomi Ackie cast as Whitney Houston in biopic [Video]

Naomi Ackie cast as Whitney Houston in biopic

Naomi Ackie has been picked to play Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, an upcoming biopic of the legendary singer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published