Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 4 minutes ago

McConnell Includes $600 Stimulus Checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now backing $600 COVID-19 stimulus checks.

What changed his mind?

Business Insider reports that opposing stimulus checks was hurting them in Georgia, according to The New York Times.

Citing a private call, the NY Times said McConnel described said Sens.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue "getting hammered" on the issue.

The Georgia runoffs on January 5 will decide the balance of power in the Senate.

Checks of $1,200 were sent out earlier in the year.

The checks dropped off the radar in the latest negotiations until coming roaring back this week.