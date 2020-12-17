McConnell Includes $600 Stimulus Checks
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now backing $600 COVID-19 stimulus checks.
What changed his mind?
Business Insider reports that opposing stimulus checks was hurting them in Georgia, according to The New York Times.
Citing a private call, the NY Times said McConnel described said Sens.
Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue "getting hammered" on the issue.
The Georgia runoffs on January 5 will decide the balance of power in the Senate.
Checks of $1,200 were sent out earlier in the year.
The checks dropped off the radar in the latest negotiations until coming roaring back this week.