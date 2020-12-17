Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins in China's Wuhan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins in China's Wuhan

WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins in China's Wuhan

International investigators have been given the green light to travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan to look into the origins of the new coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

India Mystery Illness: 500 People Hospitalised [Video]

India Mystery Illness: 500 People Hospitalised

Hundreds of people have been hospitalised and one died after a mysterious illness swept through India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Symptoms of the illness, which was first detected in the town of Eluru, include convulsions, nausea, anxiety and loss of consciousness. Health officials have found traces of lead and nickel in the blood of the hospitalised patients. The cause of the illness is still being investigated, as India continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts form the World Health Organisation (WHO) are expected to arrive in the affected area for further investigations. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

WHO cites ‘more than 100 reasons to quit tobacco’ as part of year-long campaign

 World Health Organization (WHO) has released a publication titled “More than 100 reasons to quit tobacco” to mark its year-long global campaign for World No..
WorldNews
WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal' [Video]

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

The promise of COVID-19 vaccines is "phenomenal" and "potentially game-changing", Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, told a briefing on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
WHO Updates COVID-19 Face Mask Guidance [Video]

WHO Updates COVID-19 Face Mask Guidance

The World Health Organisation (WHO) updated the guidance for the first time in almost six months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Wuhan Wuhan Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Hubei, People's Republic of China

Experts to probe Covid origins in China's Wuhan

 Ten international scientists will travel next month to the city where the coronavirus first emerged.
BBC News

Grieving Wuhan families seek answers

 Whuhan's 76-day lockdown was successful in eventually bringing the city's coronavirus outbreak under control. Since re-opening in April, life has gradually..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:43Published
Wuhan river swimmers happy to be back after virus lockdown [Video]

Wuhan river swimmers happy to be back after virus lockdown

Wuhan was where the first cases of COVID-19 were detected at the turn of the new year.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

WHO-led team expected in China in January to probe Covid origins

A team of 12-15 experts is preparing to go to Wuhan to examine evidence, including human and animal...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •FT.com


WHO to Finally Send in Team of 10 Scientists to Wuhan

The World Health Organization will finally send a team of 10 international scientists into Wuhan,...
Newsmax - Published