WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins in China's Wuhan

India Mystery Illness: 500 People Hospitalised



Hundreds of people have been hospitalised and one died after a mysterious illness swept through India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Symptoms of the illness, which was first detected in the town of Eluru, include convulsions, nausea, anxiety and loss of consciousness. Health officials have found traces of lead and nickel in the blood of the hospitalised patients. The cause of the illness is still being investigated, as India continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts form the World Health Organisation (WHO) are expected to arrive in the affected area for further investigations. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published now