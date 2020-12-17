Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sophie Turner blasts anti-mask wears

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Sophie Turner blasts anti-mask wearsSophie Turner blasts anti-mask wears

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Jonas it's 'nice' to spend family time with wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa [Video]

Joe Jonas it's 'nice' to spend family time with wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa

Joe Jonas has loved getting to spend more time with his wife Sophie Turner and newborn daughter Willa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas thinking about second baby [Video]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas thinking about second baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly thinking about having another baby, just four months after they welcomed their daughter Willa.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:31Published
Sophie Turner’s New Tattoo Is a Sweet Homage to Her Daughter [Video]

Sophie Turner’s New Tattoo Is a Sweet Homage to Her Daughter

It matches one that pays tribute to Joe Jonas.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:48Published