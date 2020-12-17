COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Begins in Hamilton County

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Hamilton County and shots are set to begin this afternoon at CHI Memorial.

The day the tennessee state health department is expecting the covid-19 vaccine to arrive in the chattanooga area.

News 12 now's brian armstrong joins us live to find out if it has arrived.

Yes kay, the vaccine has arrived shot in the arm may soon be the light at the end of the tunnel-- and speaking of shot --- memorial will be administering its first set of shots today at 2.

Were not sure who specifially will be the first one to recieve the vaccine --- but we will know in less than 2 hours.

Reporting live from memorial hospital brian armstrong --- news 12 now.

The pfizer vaccine requires low