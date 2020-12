Coping strategies for the holiday blues

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 03:12s - Published 4 days ago

GLOOMY START TO THISTHURSDAY MORNING OVER THESTATE CAPITOL.

FIELD ONLY THISTIME OF YEAR WITH ALL WE'VEBEEN THROUGH FROM UNREST OVERSOCIAL JUSTICE TO THECHALLENGES OF THE PANDEMIC THEARE EMOTIONALLY CHALLENGINGTHAN EVER WHICH IS WHY WE'REREACHING OUT FOR PROFESSIONALHELP.

DOCTOR AARON AMADA JOINSUS NOW WITH COPING STRATEGIESFOR THE HOLIDAY BLUES IN DHAKAAND THANK YOU SO MUCH FORBEING WITH US THIS MORNING.GOOD MORNING.

I'M THROUGH SOMEOF THE QUICKLY BECAUSEACCORDING TO PSYCHOLOGY TODAY45% OF AMERICANS DREAD THEHOLIDAY SEASON AND SOME OF ITCAN BE DUE TO SOCIALISOLATION, GRIEVING GIFTGIVING TO HOLIDAY PRESSURES ASWELL ON SOME FAMILY CONFLICT,SO YOU'RE GOING TO WALK USTHROUGH 5 TIPS TO BEAT THEHOLIDAY BLUES, LET'S STARTWITH NUMBER ONE LIKE THEIRFEE.

MIGHT THERE.

HE IS AGREAT SOLUTION FOR THE WINTERBLUES THAT HAPPENED TOCORRESPOND WITH THE HOLIDAYBLUES SO.FOR LIGHT THERAPY YOU CANGET ONE OF THESE VERYINEXPENSIVE EASY TO USE LOUDMY BOXES ON AMAZON AND ALSOYOU IT'S YOU CAN SEE HOWBRIGHT THAT LIGHT IS KEY IS TOUSE IT FIRST THING IN THEMORNING FOR 30 MINUTES, SOTHIS COULD BE WHILE YOU'REHAVING YOUR MORNING CUP OFCOFFEE OR YOU'RE CHECKING THENEWS HEADLINES OR BETTER IFYOU PAIR IT WITH SOMETHINGELSE TO HELP MENTAL HEALTHLIKE DOING SOME JOURNALING ORGRATITUDE EXERCISES BUT IT'S ATO HELP ELEVATE MOOD ANDENERGY LEVELS DURING THESEWINTER MONTHS WHERE WE HAVELOWER LIGHT EXPOSURE THEIRSTATISTICS HAS SHOWN SOMECOUNTRIES THAT ARE DARK FORMOST MOST OF THE YEAR THEYHAVE LIGHT BARS AND IT HELPSBOOST MOOD.

SO THAT'S A GOODONE NUMBER TO FOCUS ONSIMPLICITY KEEPING IT SIMPLE.YES, THE HOLIDAYS CAN JUSTFEEL LIKE A VERY FRIENDLY TIMEAND A LOT OF PEOPLE FEELPRESSURE TO GIVE GUESTS ARETHE PERFECT CHRISTMAS CARD ANDIT'S JUST SO IMPORTANT TOREMEMBER LIFE DOESN'T HAVE TOBE COUNTRIES PERFECTESPECIALLY IN A YEAR LIKEWE'VE DEALT WITH SO REALLYTRYING TO FOCUS ON SIMPLICITYAND ALSO THIS YEAR FOCUS ONSIMPLICITY WITH YOUR GIFTGIVING AND YOU'RE FINE.BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLE AREFEELING THE FINANCIAL STRESSREMEMBERED THAT MORE MORE STOPDON'T NECESSARILY MEAN MOREHAPPINESS IT OFTEN MEANS MORECLUTTER WHICH COMPLICATES LIFESO REALLY TRY TO SIMPLIFYTHINGS AND AS YOU MENTIONEDTHIS YEAR'S LIKE NO OTHER SOIT'S ALSO GOOD TO THINK OFMAYBE SOME NEW HOLIDAYTRADITIONS.

ABSOLUTELY REALLYSTART THINKING OF BEINGCREATIVE INSTEAD FOCUSING ONWHAT WE CAN'T DO THIS YEARTHINK OF NEW WAYS TO TRY TOCONNECT WITH FAMILY MEMBERS SOWHAT REALLY LIKE IS DOINGSOMETHING LIKE THIS STORY,SWAP WHERE EVERY MEMBER OF THEFAMILY CAN MAYBE WRITE DOWNFAVORITE CHRISTMAS MEMORY ORWRITE DOWN MEMORIES OF THEBEST GIFT EVER RECEIVED ANDTHIS COULD BE SOMETHING THATPEOPLE SHARE THEIR STORIESCALL OF THE FAMILY ARE OVER APHONE CALL.

BUT IT'S THESETYPES OF THINGS THAT REALLYHELPED EVEN CONNECTIONS ANDANY AND INTIMACY WHICH ISSOMETHING WE NEED ALL THE TIMEAND THINK THIS HOLIDAY SEASONOF WHAT WE HAVE TO BE GRATEFULFOR ONE NEW TRADITION THATFAMILIES MAY WANT TO THINK OFAS WELL IS SERVICE GIVING BACKTO THE COMMUNITY GIVING TOOTHERS ALWAYS HELPS MAKE USFEEL GOOD DOCTOR AARON THANKYOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH USTHIS MORNING.BUT SOME COPING STRATEGIESFOR HOLIDAY BLUES TAKE CAREAND HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO YOU.