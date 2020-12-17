Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 20:00s - Published 11 minutes ago

"Star Wars Explained" Answers Star Wars Questions From Twitter

Alex and Mollie Damon from the YouTube channel "Star Wars Explained" answer Twitter's burning questions about the Star Wars universe.

If they could meet one character from the Star Wars universe and ask them a question, what would it be?

Are all human-looking characters in Star Wars the same species?

In what order should a newcomer watch the movies?

Why can't the Mandalorian take off his mask in front of people?

Alex and Mollie answer all these questions and much more!

Check out Alex and Mollie Damon's YouTube channel Star Wars Explained: https://www.youtube.com/c/StarWarsExplained Follow Alex on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarWarsExplain Follow Mollie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MollieDamon