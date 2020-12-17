Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts
Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts
The owners of UrbnMsk in
Barcelona, say they are desperate to see an end to the pandemic, but believe face masks are here to stay.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Therapy dog eases kids back into special education With the kids freshly back at the school in Sant Vicente dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is helping ease them back into forgotten routines. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970 Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks Two men stand accused of belonging to the jihadist cell that orchestrated the attacks in the Barcelona area in August 2017, while the third defendant is accused of collaborating.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources