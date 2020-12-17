Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts

Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts

The owners of UrbnMsk in Barcelona, say they are desperate to see an end to the pandemic, but believe face masks are here to stay.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barcelona Barcelona City in Catalonia, Spain

Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites Uighurs

 BARCELONA, Spain — French soccer player Antoine Griezmann ended his affiliation with Huawei on Thursday, saying there are “strong suspicions” that the..
WorldNews
Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without safety equipment [Video]

Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without safety equipment

George King climbed the iconic Agbar Tower without the use of ropes or safety equipment.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Therapy dog eases kids back into special education [Video]

Therapy dog eases kids back into special education

With the kids freshly back at the school in Sant Vicente dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is helping ease them back into forgotten routines.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks [Video]

Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks

Two men stand accused of belonging to the jihadist cell that orchestrated the attacks in the Barcelona area in August 2017, while the third defendant is accused of collaborating.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources