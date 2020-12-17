Video Credit: The Economist - Duration: 09:06s - Published 1 week ago

Malaria: history's deadliest pandemic | The Economist

The covid-19 pandemic may have derailed the world in 2020, but a far deadlier disease has shaped human history for thousands of years.

Malaria defeated armies, fuelled the slave trade and jump-started the modern environmental movement.

How covid-19 hinders the fight against malaria: https://econ.st/3gAsfCj Why malaria prevention needs to be fine-tuned: https://econ.st/3oEGhFE Mapping humanity’s progress in its fight against malaria: https://econ.st/3n2lc7M Read about the difficulties of quinine farming in war-torn Congo: https://econ.st/3n2ln2W