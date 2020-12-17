U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering.
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. Fred Katayama reports.
Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller says the Fed's economic outlook and its pledge to keep buying bonds bode well for equity investors. But with yields expected to remain low, she tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why fixed income investors should consider preferred securities.
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence..