U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering.

Fred Katayama reports.


