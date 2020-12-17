sparks plead in spurlock death

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

### a 25-year-old man is sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a mother of four almost two years ago.

Garrard county circuit court judge hunter daugherty followed a prosecutor's recommendation during senencint this morning for david sparks.

He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to murder in the january 4, 20-19 death of 22-year-old savannah spurlock.

He also pleaded to evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

The 50 year sentence covers all those charges.

He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

The family of the mother of four tuned in to the virtual court hearing, including her father who was at her gravesite, but none of