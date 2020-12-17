Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago

Teen realizes she might have COVID-19 during visit to Starbucks drive-thru

A Starbucks customer looking to try the chain’s latest trending drink realized she was exhibiting a key COVID-19 symptom at the drive-thru.19-year-old Maryn Short kicked off her ill-fated trip with a Starbucks mobile order before traveling to the wrong franchise location to pick it up.After Short rerouted to the correct Starbucks drive-thru, she picked up her custom drink and was ready to give it a try.However, she was disappointed after taking the first sip of the sugary drink, namely because she couldn’t really taste the flavor.Then, she realized what was happening — she couldn’t really taste anything.Sipping it again, she says aloud, “Why can’t I taste it … do I have COVID!?”.“That night, I scheduled an appointment at CVS to take a lab send-off test,” she said.

“I decided to also get a rapid test at a local clinic [...] Both came back positive”.Thankfully, temporary loss of taste and a bit of congestion were the extent of her COVID-19 symptoms