Chicago's O'Hare Airport Dubs Itself a 'Place of Romance' After Pete Buttigieg Recounts His Proposal Story Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:04s - Published Chicago's O'Hare Airport Dubs Itself a 'Place of Romance' After Pete Buttigieg Recounts His Proposal Story Pete Buttigieg's love story prompted Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport to dub itself as a “place of romance”. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like