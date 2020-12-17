Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Mayor of Greater Manchester has said the region is being kept under Tier 3 restrictions due to the rise in infections in London and the south east of England.

He added the government was taking a more "cautious approach" to the Covid pandemic as it's recognised the relaxation of restrictions for five days over Christmas was "too long".

Report by Alibhaiz.

