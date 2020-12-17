Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published 5 minutes ago

Burnham: Manchester in Tier 3 due to rising rates in south

Mayor of Greater Manchester has said the region is being kept under Tier 3 restrictions due to the rise in infections in London and the south east of England.

He added the government was taking a more "cautious approach" to the Covid pandemic as it's recognised the relaxation of restrictions for five days over Christmas was "too long".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn