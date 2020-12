Dog sniffing python hunters Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:41s - Published 2 minutes ago Dog sniffing python hunters Dogs are being trained to find and hunt pythons as the population grows here in Florida. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

OUR ENVIRONMENT... HEAD TO FOX 4NOW DOT COM-SLASH-NOW DOTCOM-SLASH-PROTECTING PARADISE.IT IS A ONE OF A KIND PROGRAOUR STATE IS NOW USING TRAINEDDOGS TO SNIFF OUT PYTHONS.TRUMAN AND ELEANOR RE TRAINED TODETECT A PYTHON’S SCENT ANDALERT HANDLERS WHEN THEY’VE COMEACROSS ONE.TRUMAN HAS HIS FIRST CATCH LASTWEEK, WHEN HE FOUND AN 8-FOOTBURMESE PYTHON IN MIAMI-DADECOUNTY.THE DOGS ARE PART OF A NEWFLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFECONSERVATION COMMISSION PROGRAM.IF *YOU COME ACROSS A PY





You Might Like