Bumper2Bumpertv says this blend checks off nearly all of the boxes for drivers who want all of this in a manageable package.

The C 63S Mercedes is a mid size sedan that blends high end performance with a luxury experience in a platform that is easy to maneuver.

THE MERCEDES C63 S A RECIPE FOR A MIX OF LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE.

FOR A LOT OF FOLKS THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED AN ASPIRATIONAL VEHICLE.

AFTER ALL IT IS A MERCEDES SEDAN, IN THIS CASE SOMETHING OFFICIALLY DESIGNATED AS A COMPACT, THE C CLASS.

WHILE IT MAY BE SMALLER THAN OTHER SEDANS FROM THE BRAND THERE IS NO DOUBT ABOUT ITS BONA FIDES ONCE YOU SIT BEHIND THE WHEEL.

SPEAKING OF SEATING, EVEN IN THIS UNIT WHICH HAS AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 187 INCHES DRIVER AND PASSENEGERS HAVE ROOM TO BE COMFORTABLE.

THAT EXTENDS TO THE REAR SEAT WHERE THERE IS MORE THAN 5IVE FEET OF LEGROOM THE CURRENT GENERATION LAYOUT IS A MIRROR IMAGE OF WHAT COMES IN THE S AND E CLASS SEDANS ALONG WITH THE BRAND’S SUV’S.

LIKE THOSE OTHER MODELS WE ALSO FOUND THAT THE MERCEDES APPROACH TO FUNCTION AND OVER ENGINEERING IS VERY EVIDENT.

One of the things that distinguishes this vehicle from other Mercedes is its stance.

For example, look how close to the ground it is.

It is very different than what normally comes out of the showroom from a stock vehicle.

But a closer look reveals that this is an AMG.

And what does that mean?(NAT SOT) LET’S START WITH POWER.

THIIS C CLASS HAS A 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 ENGINE RATED AT 503 HORSEPOWER AND 516 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

IN A WEEK OF SEAT TIME, WE FOUND IT WAS MORE THAN READY TO LEAD THE PACK WHEN THE ACCELERTOR IS PUSHED.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IT ALSO GETS A CUSTOMED DESIGNED AMG SPEEDSHIFT 9 SPEED, REAR WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

THIS IS MORE THAN JUST A NICE SEDAN TO COMMUTE WITH OR FOR THAT ROAD TRIP WE ALL CAN ENJOY.

THE C 63S IS EQUALLY AT HOME ON THE TRACK AND WILL PROVIDE A DRIVER WITH LOTS OF PERFORMANCE DATA IN THOSE SITUATIONS.

ALL OF THIS IS HANDLED WITH EASE, DUE TO A RETUNING OF THE PROVEN AMG RIDE CONTROL SYSTEM THAT PUTS A LEASH ON THE SEDAN WHEN NEEDED.

THE DESIGN TEAM ALSO GOT A CHANCE TO UP THEIR GAME WITH A REWORKED FRONT AND REAR LOOK.

WHILE RETAINING THE BRANDS HERITAGE IT ALSO MOVES THE BODY LANGUAGE FORWARD WITH A PROMISE OF MORE CHANGE TO COME.

I WILL BE LOOKING FORWARD TO WHAT COMES NEXT.

I’M GREG MORRISON.