Superheroes Rappel Down Texas Cancer Hospital To Surprise Child Patients People dressed as superheroes such as Superman and Batman could be seen rappelling down The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and waving to the children from outside their windows. Geoff Petrulis reports.

