Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,EME,PEGA,PNW,MO

The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2021.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2021.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2021.

This represents a 10% increase from that paid in each of the previous four quarters.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share from $0.08 per share.

The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the first quarter of 2021 payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021.

Pegasystems, the software company that crushes business complexity at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program.

The Q1 2021 dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 1, 2021.

Pinnacle West Capital's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb.

1, 2021.

Altria Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, payable on January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is December 24, 2020.