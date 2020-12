Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 09:14s - Published 3 minutes ago

The Year 2000 Problem

At the end of the millennium the internet had revolutionized computers.

But, as we dialed up to the information highway, a “computer bug” was threatening our increasingly tech dependent world.

We look back at emerging digital culture in 1999, and how the “bug” called Y2K changed the future.