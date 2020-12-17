Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this Christmas
Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom as he spends Christmas in the US.
Noel Gallagher: Prince Harry's a 'mad little kid'Noel Gallagher has branded Prince Harry as a "mad little kid".
Charles expecting to wait for Covid-19 vaccineThe Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way..
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over ChristmasShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are shacking up in the Canadian pop star's childhood bedroom as they prepare to celebrate Christmas with the Monster hitmaker's family.