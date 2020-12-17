Live Streamer Helps Confused Grandma
Occurred on December 14, 2020 / Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan Info from Licensor: "I am an in-real-life streamer in Japan.
I was riding my bike home one night after smoking some shisha.
On the way home.
I encountered a lost elderly person who screamed help.
Being me, I decided to see what was wrong.
She was very cold and very confused.
I asked her where is her home.
But she did not know.
I realized she was very cold (She had on pajamas).
I then guided her to the nearest 7/11 convenience store and instructed the shop owner to call 911.
So that the police could take her home."