Live Streamer Helps Confused Grandma

Occurred on December 14, 2020 / Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan Info from Licensor: "I am an in-real-life streamer in Japan.

I was riding my bike home one night after smoking some shisha.

On the way home.

I encountered a lost elderly person who screamed help.

Being me, I decided to see what was wrong.

She was very cold and very confused.

I asked her where is her home.

But she did not know.

I realized she was very cold (She had on pajamas).

I then guided her to the nearest 7/11 convenience store and instructed the shop owner to call 911.

So that the police could take her home."