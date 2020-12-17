Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anya Taylor-Joy Reflects On Her Career

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Anya Taylor-Joy Reflects On Her Career

Anya Taylor-Joy Reflects On Her Career

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looks back on her 2020 movie roles in "Emma" and the miniseries "The Queen's Gambit".


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Anya Taylor-Joy Moments [Video]

Top 10 Best Anya Taylor-Joy Moments

These Anya Taylor-Joy moments were a joy to watch.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:21Published
Top 10 Fashion Moments in The Queen's Gambit [Video]

Top 10 Fashion Moments in The Queen's Gambit

These fashion moments in "The Queen Gambit" prove that chess is in.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:30Published
Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet [Video]

Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet

On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published