New do-it-yourself COVID test kit is music to the ears of Czech orchestra

EJ Espresso: 4 states start 2-day Covid vaccine dry run; Rajini out of hospital



Four states start 2-day Covid vaccine dry run today. Ally JDU slams BJP over 'love jihad' bogey, new laws. No more caste stickers on vehicles in UP. And Rajini out of hospital, advised bed rest for a week. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

