Musician Travis Scott Introduces New Hard Seltzer

Travis Scott is partnering up with Anheuser-Busch to launch a hard seltzer brand called Cacti.

The seltzers will hit shelves in spring 2021.

There are three flavors to start: lime, pineapple, and strawberry.

At 7% ABV, Cacti has a much higher alcohol content than White Claw and other popular spiked seltzers.

The rapper announced his latest brand deal on Thursday with beer brewing giant Anheuser-Busch.

Business Insider reports the beverage was inspired by Scott's love of tequila.

It incorporates tequila's main ingredient, Mexican blue agave.


