Wanted Man Barricades Himself on House Roof for Hours in San Jacinto

Occurred on December 9, 2020 / San Jacinto, California, USAInfo from Licensor: A man wanted restraining order violation arrest fled from police and jumped on a homeowners roof and barricaded himself for 3 hours on the roof until the fire department showed up.

They hooked up to a water hydrant to spray him down and he decided not to get wet, so he jumped off of the roof and tried running until he got taken out by crashing into a bush where deputies piled on top of him and hog tied him.

They put him into the back of the car.