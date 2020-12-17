Global  
 

Hilary Duff Says ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot ‘Isn’t Going to Happen’

Hilary Duff Says ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot ‘Isn’t Going to Happen’

Hilary Duff took to social media on Wednesday to tragically put an end to the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival.

According to Duff, the reboot is officially “not going to happen,” despite everyone’s “best efforts.”.

I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen, Hilary Duff, via Instagram.

She continued, saying she wanted any reboot that happens to be “honest and authentic” to who Lizzie would be today.

We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would’ve taken with her.

I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align, Hilary Duff, via Instagram.

The Disney+ revival series, which began production in November 2019, was placed on hiatus in January 2020.

Terri Minsky, creator of the original show, stepped down from her role as the revival's showrunner due to Disney wanting to go in a “different creative direction.”.

Sources told ‘Variety’ that they clashed over the portrayal of a grown-up Lizzie, with Disney wanting the revival to “appeal to kids and families.”


