San Jacinto Police Arrest Woman after Leaving Her Infants in Unattended Car for Over an Hour

Occurred on November 30, 2020 / San Jacinto, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "San Jacinto Police and Cal Fire responded to San Jacinto Walmart for a call on a lady who left her 2 year old and a 3 year old babies in the back of her car for over an hour by themselves.

When Deputies and firemen arrived, they found the children unattended in their car seats with the car running and the music blaring.

When deputies and firemen retrieved the children, they also found drugs in the car and a full gas can in the floor in front of the babies and the fumes made the kids go unresponsive.

The lady was identified by security cameras and deputies entered the store located the woman and placed her under arrest.

Child protective services were notified."