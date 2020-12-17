Tyler Perry posts thirsty photo revealing he's single and having a midlife crisis
Tyler Perry has split from girlfriend Gelila BekeleTyler Perry has split from his girlfriend Gelila Bekele after more than a decade together, the entertainment mogul has confirmed on Instagram.
Tyler Perry Donates to Breonna Taylor Boyfriend GDK 121520Variety is reporting, Tyler Perry donated 100-thousand dollars for Kenneth Walker's legal defense.
Tyler Perry helping to cover defence fund for Breonna Taylor's boyfriendTyler Perry has given Breonna Taylor's boyfriend a boost by helping him cover legal expenses for an upcoming battle against one of the police officers involved in the shooting at his home.