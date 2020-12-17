Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 00:42s - Published 6 minutes ago

Peep these sunglasses with built-in headphones from Bose

PNR Description:These special sunglasses from Bose are guaranteed to make a great gift.

Bose Frames has built-in headphones that produce rich, immersive sound while still staying aware of your surroundings.

You’ll be strolling in style while listening to your favorite music.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.