Michelle O'Neill: New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reactto joint UK announcement on Christmas. Ms Foster said the "strong" show ofunity meant people across the UK would be able to enjoy a "very important"time together with family members.
Courtesy: Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill defends newlockdown measures for Northern Ireland in the face of a furious backlash frombusinesses. The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’slockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come intoeffect next Friday.
A hospital to rehabilitate recovering Covid-19 patients is due to open in CoAntrim on Friday. It is for those who are well enough to leave acute medicalservices but would benefit from care which cannot be provided at home. Thatincludes occupational therapy designed to help them become more mobile againafter long periods bedridden and suffering from fatigue. Interview with healthminister Robin Swann.
Queues of ambulances formed outside several hospitals in Northern Ireland aspressure continued to mount on the region’s over-capacity health service. Thescenes unfolded as First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call withother UK political leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions onhousehold gatherings over Christmas. No decisions were taken, with Stormontministers set to convene to discuss the situation on Thursday amidintensifying calls from medics to rethink the relaxations and introduce freshmeasures to curb the spread of the virus.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.
