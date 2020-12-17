Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle O'Neill: New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Michelle O'Neill: New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’

Michelle O'Neill: New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announces a new six week lockdown tostart in Northern Ireland from December 26.

Health Minister Robin Swann saidthere was no other way to get on top of coronavirus.

Both were speaking to themedia in the Great Hall in Stormont.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michelle O'Neill Michelle O'Neill Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Vice President of Sinn Féin

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill on UK-wide Christmas rules [Video]

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill on UK-wide Christmas rules

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reactto joint UK announcement on Christmas. Ms Foster said the "strong" show ofunity meant people across the UK would be able to enjoy a "very important"time together with family members.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Michelle O'Neill defends Northern Ireland lockdown measures [Video]

Michelle O'Neill defends Northern Ireland lockdown measures

Courtesy: Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill defends newlockdown measures for Northern Ireland in the face of a furious backlash frombusinesses. The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’slockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come intoeffect next Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Robin Swann Robin Swann Northern Irish politician

Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland [Video]

Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland

A hospital to rehabilitate recovering Covid-19 patients is due to open in CoAntrim on Friday. It is for those who are well enough to leave acute medicalservices but would benefit from care which cannot be provided at home. Thatincludes occupational therapy designed to help them become more mobile againafter long periods bedridden and suffering from fatigue. Interview with healthminister Robin Swann.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Our Lives: 'We don't have to be shooting each other'

 The BBC's Fergal Keane returns to Northern Ireland to see how one community is dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.
BBC News
Queues of ambulances form outside NI’s over-capacity hospitals [Video]

Queues of ambulances form outside NI’s over-capacity hospitals

Queues of ambulances formed outside several hospitals in Northern Ireland aspressure continued to mount on the region’s over-capacity health service. Thescenes unfolded as First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call withother UK political leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions onhousehold gatherings over Christmas. No decisions were taken, with Stormontministers set to convene to discuss the situation on Thursday amidintensifying calls from medics to rethink the relaxations and introduce freshmeasures to curb the spread of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 Coronavirus restrictions around socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News
Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs [Video]

Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’ – Michelle O’Neill

A new six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland is “draconian but necessary”, the deputy First...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Northern Ireland COVID crisis 'quite dire' [Video]

Northern Ireland COVID crisis 'quite dire'

Northern Ireland will be going into a lockdown amid a rise in COVID cases. Deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill spoke about the move.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:46Published
Covid Consumption: US Adults Drinking More Every Week The Lockdown Continues [Video]

Covid Consumption: US Adults Drinking More Every Week The Lockdown Continues

A new study finds that the longer US adults are in covid lockdown, the more binge drinking occurs. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the findings.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:40Published