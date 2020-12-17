2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with FDA panel endorsement

FDA to vote on EUA for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine



The Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is currently holding a meeting to consider Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which has already gotten authorization from officials in Canada and the UK.

