2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with FDA panel endorsement

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:04s - Published
The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has recommended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.


Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine gets panel support, set to become the second cleared by FDA for use in US

 An expert panel recommended Thursday that the FDA authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Fast action is likely, and doses could reach states by next week.
USATODAY.com

F.D.A. Panel Endorses Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine

 An advisory group’s recommendation will mean millions more Americans can be inoculated, extending protection against Covid beyond big urban areas into rural..
NYTimes.com

Pfizer vaccine vials contain excess doses, surprising hospitals and pharmacists

 The FDA and Pfizer have given slightly different advice on how the extra doses should be used -- or not used.
CBS News
EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27 [Video]

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Watch Live: FDA panel votes on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 If the panel recommends the FDA approve the vaccine for emergency use, it could roll out next week.
CBS News

As Moderna's COVID-19 heads toward FDA approval, health professionals find more doses in Pfizer's vials

 Food and Drug Administration advisers are holding a key meeting Thursday to consider approving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use. CBS..
CBS News

Some Americans aren't in a rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts understand, but say there's no need to wait.

 Experts say Americans should feel confident in the data that's been released by the FDA on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
USATODAY.com

FDA to vote on EUA for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA to vote on EUA for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

19 vaccine candidate items.[0].image.alt A generic image of a needle and medication. By: Justin BoggsPosted at 7:09 PM, Dec 09, 2020 and last updated 1:19 PM, Dec 10, 2020 The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is currently holding a meeting to consider Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which has already gotten authorization from officials in Canada and the UK.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:00Published

Covid-19: Vaccine makers asked to submit more data

 The drug regulator has asked Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), which have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their anti-Covid..
IndiaTimes
Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announced Friday that it would submit a request to the FDA Friday for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorization.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published
Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits [Video]

Regeneron says its COVID-19 drug cut patient visits

Regeneron said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly...
HNGN - Published


FDA panel recommends emergency authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

An FDA advisory panel recommended granting Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech...
CBS News - Published


FDA advisory committee to consider second COVID-19 vaccine, this one from Moderna, during all-day meeting

An FDA advisory panel is expected Thursday to recommend authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine...
USATODAY.com - Published


FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approval Of Moderna's Vaccine [Video]

FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approval Of Moderna's Vaccine

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim has more on the second vaccine to talk COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published
Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use [Video]

Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use

There is more hope in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. An FDA advisory panel meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate - which is on track to be authorized for emergency use.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:07Published
US Reaches Grim Milestone In Coronavirus Fight [Video]

US Reaches Grim Milestone In Coronavirus Fight

Coronavirus cases nationwide top 17 million as the Moderna vaccine seeks FDA approval.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published