Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madison LeCroy dishes on her 'Southern Charm' reunion outfit

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Madison LeCroy dishes on her 'Southern Charm' reunion outfit

Madison LeCroy dishes on her 'Southern Charm' reunion outfit

For her first reunion as a full-time cast member on "Southern Charm," Madison LeCroy will be wearing something "out of this world."


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why Madison LeCroy's son thought she was 'bad' last Christmas [Video]

Why Madison LeCroy's son thought she was 'bad' last Christmas

Santa is coming for Madison LeCroy this year. The "Southern Charm" star, 31, told Page Six that a mishap last year made her 7-year-old son, Hudson question the magical man — and his mom's behavior.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:46Published
Madison LeCroy hopes to stay 'cordial' with ex Austen Kroll [Video]

Madison LeCroy hopes to stay 'cordial' with ex Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy joined the Bravo series as she was dating cast member Austen Kroll, but the relationship has since fizzled.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:41Published
Southern Charm's Shep Rose to Release Memoir, Average Expectations, About His Wildest Exploits [Video]

Southern Charm's Shep Rose to Release Memoir, Average Expectations, About His Wildest Exploits

"I wrote this book for the fans and the haters," says the Bravo star

Credit: People     Duration: 01:49Published