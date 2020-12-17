WTVA Senior Scholarship 2020 Winner is Memory Shuffield

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 weeks ago

Gave out its 2020 senior scholarship award to one lucky high school student today... memory shuffield from starkville academy received the one-thousand dollar check... contestants submitted a 2-3 minute video describing an influential person in their life... shuffield talked about the impact his father made on his life and how his father's impact will guide him moving forward... when he received his award, he expressed his gratitude for this opportunity... ."

I was so excited i was amazed humbly and very grateful i did not i just wanted to give it my best im thankful it turn out the way it did.

Shuffield is planning to attend mississippi state university next fall in 20-21... and