Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

(WTHI) - Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school received a special surprise on Thursday.

Students at a Terre Haute school received a special surprise as they dropped off their learning pack

"administrative priorities" for the year ahead.

Students "at benjamin franklin elementary school" received "a special surprise" today!

And we stopped by to capture all the smiles and good cheer!

When the kids dropped off their remote learning packets..

"staff members" greeted them with a festive and fun display.

Plus..

They had gifts for the kids!

"staff members say"..

It was their last chance to get to see their students "before the holiday break".

////// //////// "it's been christmas music all morning long.

And it's been a really fun time to see the kiddos..it's amazing, it's awesome.

" //////// "kindergarteners" also received a book and toy set thanks to a partnership with "kadel's hallmark", "duke energy", and "the united way of the