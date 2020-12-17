Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students at a Terre Haute school received a special surprise as they dropped off their learning pack

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Students at a Terre Haute school received a special surprise as they dropped off their learning pack

Students at a Terre Haute school received a special surprise as they dropped off their learning pack

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

(WTHI) - Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school received a special surprise on Thursday.

"administrative priorities" for the year ahead.

Students "at benjamin franklin elementary school" received "a special surprise" today!

And we stopped by to capture all the smiles and good cheer!

When the kids dropped off their remote learning packets..

"staff members" greeted them with a festive and fun display.

Plus..

They had gifts for the kids!

"staff members say"..

It was their last chance to get to see their students "before the holiday break".

////// //////// "it's been christmas music all morning long.

And it's been a really fun time to see the kiddos..it's amazing, it's awesome.

" //////// "kindergarteners" also received a book and toy set thanks to a partnership with "kadel's hallmark", "duke energy", and "the united way of the




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demanding Answers: Mother Gets Daughter Seated In City’s Learning Bridges Program Following CBS2 Report [Video]

Demanding Answers: Mother Gets Daughter Seated In City’s Learning Bridges Program Following CBS2 Report

As New York City schools operate remotely, some say a city daycare program is turning away students with special needs. CBS2's Lisa Rozner demanded answers.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published
Update: Mother Gets Daughter Seated In City’s Learning Bridges Program Following CBS2 Report [Video]

Update: Mother Gets Daughter Seated In City’s Learning Bridges Program Following CBS2 Report

As New York City schools operate remotely, some say a city daycare program is turning away students with special needs. CBS2's Lisa Rozner demanded answers.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
City reaches agreement with union as some Boston students return to class [Video]

City reaches agreement with union as some Boston students return to class

Special needs students in four Boston Public School will resume in-person learning on Monday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:00Published