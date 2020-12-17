Credit: In the Know: Finds

Credit: In the Know: Finds 00:52s 17 Dec 2020 5 shares 100 views

Go on a culinary adventure with pantry supplies, snacks and more from Try The World

Experiencing a new culinary culture is as simple as ever.

Try The World has different subscription boxes for all kinds of adventurous eaters.

Try its snack package and receive six different authentic international sweet and savory snacks from various countries each month.

If you’re feeling even more daring, subscribe to its countries box for a curated selection of gourmet foods, ingredients and recipes!

A Try The World subscription could also make the perfect gift for the grounded traveler.Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/3p1lCMfOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.