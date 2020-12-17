Lawmaker Reaction To Anjanette Young Video
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what lawmakers at the state and local level have to say about reform policies surrounding wrong raids.
Meet Daniel Klein who stacks and deconstructs complex patterns made of cups faster than the eye can see.Meet Daniel Klein who has the almost super human ability to stack and deconstruct complex patterns made of cups faster than the eye can see. 25-year- old Daniel from New York, USA has been performing..
Is "Megan is Missing" really that bad? Skip this TikTok trendThe disturbing 2011 film Megan Is Missing has gone viral on TikTok over just how unsettling it is. Is it really that bad, though?.In short, yes. Though it was marketed as an educational film, it was..