MSDH reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,261 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths with one new death in Jackson and Pearl River counties.

- the statewide total stands at - 187,904 cases and 4,320 deaths.- - lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,624 cases- and 49 deaths.- harrison county is now at 9,181- total cases and 130 deaths.

- - - - jackson county has 7,711- cases, and now 145 deaths - stone county has 1,015 cases an- 18 deaths.- george county has 1,534 cases - and 30 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 2,139 total




