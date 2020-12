Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago

Ever Seen Santa Claus On A Zamboni?

The Minnesota Wild invited front line workers to thank them for everything they're doing.

They handed out meal kits, giving workers and their families less to worry about this holiday season and more time to spend with loved ones (0:49).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 17, 2020