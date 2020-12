Illinois Has Enough COVID Vaccine For Second Dose Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:57s - Published 3 minutes ago Illinois Has Enough COVID Vaccine For Second Dose CBS 2's Chris Tye reports Governor Pritzker said there will be enough COVID vaccines for those getting shots this week to get the necessary second vaccine weeks later, despite being told by the federal government that the state is not going to get the number of COVID vaccines originally promised. 0

