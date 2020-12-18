A special graduation at the Harrison County Circuit Courtroom

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

Shining stars, after a period of darkness, this is how leaders with the Second Circuit Intervention Court of Harrison, Hancock, and Stone Counties are describing today’s graduates of this tough, but effective program.

- - <nats: "when you're down, and - you're- troubled..."> - tears are usually not a good- sign in the courtroom, but- on this day, they were tears of- joy - and plenty to go around a- two of seven south- mississippians, along with thei- family and friends, celebrated - major - milestone-completing the second- circuit court - intervention program...and- starting over with a clean- - slate.- lenora melton, coordinator, - intervention court: "we are a - problem - solving court.

We assist- participants with contributing- factors: employment,- - - - educations, family life and - their children.

We have - excellent treatment and day-- to-day monitoring and - accountability, and these - graduates are shining examples- of- positive results achieved by- intervention court."- <nats: "holly phelps!"> - a picture perfect moment for- kasey beasley.- kasey beasley, sister: "i'm so- proud of her.

She's my baby - sister.

I couldn't be happier - for - my baby sister, and she's - accomplished a lot."- toni miles, news 25: "a second- graduation ceremony was held- later thursday at the - harrison county courthouse.

As- for the graduates and their - family members, they- say they're all looking forward- to this next chapter in life."- cynthia reed, graduate: "the- sky's the limit.

I've got my- family back, my self- - esteem back.

I love myself."- <nats: "oh beautiful..."- things are looking better and - brighter... - cynthia reed is just happy- she'll be spending christmas at- home with those she loves most.- cynthia reed, graduate: "yes- ma'am, with a sober mind at - that.

I wasn't- able to do this some years ago,- but now i can do that and it's- touching."- and for those still struggling- with addiction - words of - - - - hope... kasey beasley, sister:- "every addict's different, so - whatever fits them, do what's - need because when those charges- come they stick.

Not everybody- gets that - opportunity of drug court."

- <nats: "god shed his grace on - thee!"> - cynthia reed, graduate: "i'm a- living witness.

It worked with- me.

It can work for - you."

- in gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

