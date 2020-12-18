Palmer Movie (2021) - Justin Timberlake, Ryder Allen, June Squibb, Juno Temple

Palmer Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Family is who you make it ... After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together -- and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home.

But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

Directed by Fisher Stevens starring Justin Timberlake, Ryder Allen, June Squibb, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, Dean Winters, Wynn Everett, Lance E.

Nichols release date January 29, 2021 (on Apple TV Plus)