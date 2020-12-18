Michigan State's game vs. Maryland canceled

Ball State Secures Spot in MAC Title Game with Win Over Western MichiganFor the first time since 2008, the Ball State football team is heading to the MAC championship game.
Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State gameMichigan athletics spoke with the media as to why they cancelled the Ohio s+State game with increasing numbers on its football team.
Michigan to resume limited workoutsThe University of Michigan is able to resume limited workouts as they prepare for Ohio State after cancelling their last game over COVID-19 concerns.