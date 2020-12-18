Health Care Workers In Colorado's Mountain Towns Get COVID-19 Vaccine

What you need to know about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines



The Moderna coronavirus vaccine was recommended for emergency authorization by an FDA panel, following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine last week. CNN’s Brian Todd reports on how the two.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:06 Published 3 minutes ago

Banner Health providing COVID vaccinations to health care workers



Banner Health is among those providing COVID vaccinations to health care workers. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:25 Published 3 minutes ago