Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

The Eagles will face Beechwood, kickoff at 3 PM at Kroger Field.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - On Friday, LCA will make its return to the state championship game for the first time in 11 years.

LCA prepares for 2A State Championship vs. Beechwood

Abc 36 sports.

The l-c-a eagles are also preparing for a state title game.

The eagles will take on beechwood on friday at 3.

After beating somerset by a touchdown for a region title...their last two playoff opponents haven't been within four touchdowns of l-c-a.

It helps the eagles have played multiple number one teams this season.

All that leading to this moment and a shot at winning it all.

Madison central has named their new head football coach.