LCA prepares for 2A State Championship vs. Beechwood
LCA prepares for 2A State Championship vs. Beechwood
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - On Friday, LCA will make its return to the state championship game for the first time in 11 years.
The Eagles will face Beechwood, kickoff at 3 PM at Kroger Field.
Abc 36 sports.
The l-c-a eagles are also preparing for a state title game.
The eagles will take on beechwood on friday at 3.
After beating somerset by a touchdown for a region title...their last two playoff opponents haven't been within four touchdowns of l-c-a.
It helps the eagles have played multiple number one teams this season.
All that leading to this moment and a shot at winning it all.
Madison central has named their new head football coach.