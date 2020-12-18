Clay county two missing 12.17.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

Two men are missing in Clay county

Clay county law enforcement is searching for two men... both reported missing at the same time.

the clay county sheriff's office says the disappearances of 69-year-old robert estep and 58-year-old joey mills are not believed to be connected.

Mills was last seen on saturday at his home.

His family reported him missing tuesday... the same day the family of robert estep reported him missing.

estep's family and friends began looking for him tuesday night when he didn't return from deer hunting.

The sheriff's office says he left on an a-t-v.

Searchers with clay county emergency management were back out today... searching the hector creek and elk creek areas.

They are asking homeowners in those areas for any home surveillance video... to see if it will show where estep