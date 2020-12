Two charged with kidnapping in case of toddler left at Mississippi Goodwill Video Credit: WREG - Duration: 01:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Two charged with kidnapping in case of toddler left at Mississippi Goodwill Two people are facing federal charges of kidnapping after a two-year-old boy was abandoned Monday at a Goodwill store in Southaven, Mississippi. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hyderabad Police rescue abducted toddler within 20 hours



Hyderabad City Police solved a child-kidnapping case within 20 hours. "A three-year-old child was kidnapped from MGBS and rescued by Hyderabad City Police. The complaints on Nov 14, said that they were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published on November 16, 2020