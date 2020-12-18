Global  
 

Lewandowski delighted with FIFA award after outstanding year

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski feels pride at beating Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA player of the year award, Juergen Klopp admits shock he beat Hans Flick.


Robert Lewandowski Robert Lewandowski Polish footballer

Not good enough and sold for £1,000 - how Lewandowski bounced back to reach top

 As a teenager it seemed Robert Lewandowski might not even make it as a professional, but now he has been named the world's best male player.
BBC News

Lewandowski wins Fifa best men's player award

 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski wins the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize.
BBC News

FIFA FIFA International governing body of association football and its variants

Klopp flattered to win FIFA's manager of the year award [Video]

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP / FILE FOOTAGE OF LIVERPOOL TRAINING LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 8, 2020) (UEFA - NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:37Published
Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
FIFA women's player of the year dedicates award to the late Houllier [Video]

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCES FOLLOWING THE FIFA BEST AWARDS AND FEATURING WINNER OF THE BEST FIFA WOMEN'S PLAYER 2020 AWARD LUCY BRONZE AND WINNER OF BEST COACH

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:36Published

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Lewandowski hits 250th Bundesliga goal in Bayern win

 Robert Lewandowski scores twice to pass the 250-goal mark in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Wolfsburg.
BBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo has penalty saved in draw

 Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved as Juventus draw for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.
BBC News

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Messi scores late to lift Barca to 1-0 win over Levante [Video]

VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM BARCELONA 1-0 WIN OVER LEVANTE SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 13, 2020) (MEDIAPRO/LA

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:26Published

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Jurgen Klopp criticises Premier League clubs for voting against five substitutes

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is critical of Premier League clubs for voting against the use of five substitutes for a third time.
BBC News

'It's not about advantages, it's about player welfare' - Klopp on latest rejection of five subs

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is critical of Premier League clubs for voting against the use of five substitutes for a third time.
BBC News

Sports Personality of the Year: Jordan Henderson on dedication needed to win title

 Sports Personality of the Year contender Jordan Henderson pays tribute to his team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won their first top-flight..
BBC News

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA award as best men's player

Robert Lewandowski won his biggest personal prize, showing that a forward not named Messi or Ronaldo...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


Lewandowski wins FIFA player of the year; Liverpool quartet in team of year

Robert Lewandowski has beaten Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to FIFA's The Best men's player...
Team Talk - Published

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are three finalists for FIFA The Best Men’s Player award with no Ballon d’Or for 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are the three finalists nominated for The Best...
talkSPORT - Published


Lewandowski crowned; Ronaldo unimpressed [Video]

There were smiles all round as FIFA President Gianni Infantino surprised Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski with the Best Men's Player award - except on the face of beaten finalist Cristiano..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published
Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA's Best Men's Player Award [Video]

Robert Lewandowski could have signed with Blackburn. He could have signed with Real Madrid. Instead, he's thrived with Bayern Munich and has rightly been crowned the world's top player. In the 2019-20..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 00:42Published
Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards [Video]

File footage of some of the finalists for this year's FIFA Best Awards including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:25Published