With ease in lockdown, travel industry gets boost in tourism in Gujarat

The travel industry faced the maximum burn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the ease in lockdown and travelling, travel industry felt little relief.

There has been a significant increase in bookings for the next few months.

People are looking forward to welcoming the New Year with full enthusiasm.

Besides domestic destinations, Maldives and Dubai are also attracting Indian travellers.


